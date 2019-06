Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, Game 7 of the College World Series is will resume at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 19. Gates will open at 9 a.m. CT.

Game 8 will begin 65 minutes after the conclusion of Game 7.

Game 9 will begin at approximately 6 p.m. CT.

Parking re-entry will be available for pass holders, and paid surface parking will be honored with receipt. Parking passes for Game 8 will still be valid on Wednesday.