CWS 2019: Mississippi State Walks-Off Game One

Day Two of the CWS ended in walk-off fashion with the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeating Auburn 5-4.

The Tigers took control of the game early and held a 4-0 lead until the eighth inning. Heading into the bottom of the ninth the Bulldogs trailed 4-1. Mississippi State would score three runs to tie the game at 4 with two outs. The Bulldogs loaded the bases and senior Marshall Gilbert hit a walk-off single to bring in the winning run.

Mississippi State advances to the winner's bracket where they will take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. Auburn moves to the loser's bracket where they will face Louisville in an elimination game at 1:00 PM on Tuesday.