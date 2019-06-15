CWS 2019: Florida State Shuts Out Arkansas

The fifth-seeded Razorback baseball team dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Florida State on Saturday in its first game of the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Right-hander Isaiah Campbell put on another masterful performance in his third College World Series game of his career, throwing seven innings of shutout ball and allowing five hits with two walks. He also struck out 10 batters, his fifth outing with 10 or more strikeouts this year. The double-digit punch out total broke his own school record for strikeouts in a CWS game, set last year against Florida (eight) on June 22, 2018.

After eight scoreless innings, the Seminoles (42-21) edged out a run in the top of the ninth to take a 1-0 lead. FSU put two men on to open the frame via a hit-by-pitch and fielder’s choice with nobody out.

Junior Matt Cronin took over on the mound for redshirt junior Cody Scroggins, who relieved Campbell in the eighth, and the Seminoles moved the duo into scoring position with a successful sacrifice bunt from Matheu Nelson. With one away, a pinch-hitting Cooper Swanson lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to push Florida State ahead.

Arkansas (46-19) managed only five hits in the game, two from freshman Christian Franklin, who went 2-for-3 with a double. Trevor Ezell, Dominic Fletcher and Casey Opitz all added one hit in the game. Ezell extended his hit streak to a team-leading eight games. He’s 16-for-32 (.500) in the NCAA Tournament with eight extra-base hits and only five strikeouts.

After meeting five times in the all-time series prior to Saturday, tonight’s game marked the sixth-ever meeting between the two schools, all in the postseason, but first in the College World Series. This was the first loss Arkansas has ever suffered against Florida State.

Arkansas will now move to the losers’ bracket and will face eight-seed Texas Tech on Monday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.