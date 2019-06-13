CWS 2019: Clear-bag policy, extra security at TD Ameritrade Park

With the start of this year's College World Series approaching, authorities and officials issued reminders Wednesday about security at TD Ameritrade Park.

"On security, the first thing: Baseball fans should arrive to the stadium early," Roger Dixon of Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, or MECA, said during Wednesday's press conference at the stadium. "Plan ahead. Know where you're going to go. Know where you're going to park."

LIST: What not to bring

As in previous years, there will be additional security during the tournament — and during the MLB game on Thursday.

"It's (MLB) policy: walk-through metal detectors, and then we’ll go back to our normal wanding when the series starts here Saturday morning," Dixon said.

A clear/small-bag policy will be in effect, and anyone coming into the stadium during CWS will go through a wand screening by law enforcement personnel and/or security officers.

MECA's clear/small bag policy rules