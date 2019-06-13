CWS 2019: Clear-bag policy, extra security at TD Ameritrade Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- With the start of this year's College World Series approaching, authorities and officials issued reminders Wednesday about security at TD Ameritrade Park.
"On security, the first thing: Baseball fans should arrive to the stadium early," Roger Dixon of Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, or MECA, said during Wednesday's press conference at the stadium. "Plan ahead. Know where you're going to go. Know where you're going to park."
LIST: What not to bring
As in previous years, there will be additional security during the tournament — and during the MLB game on Thursday.
"It's (MLB) policy: walk-through metal detectors, and then we’ll go back to our normal wanding when the series starts here Saturday morning," Dixon said.
A clear/small-bag policy will be in effect, and anyone coming into the stadium during CWS will go through a wand screening by law enforcement personnel and/or security officers.
MECA's clear/small bag policy rules
- Bags must be made of clear, uncolored plastic
- Small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long will be permitted.
- One-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags are permitted.
- Diaper bags must also be clear plastic.
- Exceptions will be made for bags of medical necessity after a brief search.
- EARLY BIRDS: Gates open two hours in advance of game time (parking lots open at 8 a.m. for all game days).
- VACATE STADIUM BETWEEN GAMES: Fans must leave between games. Gates will reopen either two hours before the next game, or if less than two hours, once the stadium had been cleared. Anyone needing to leave and then re-enter the stadium must be screened again before re-entry.
- VACATE PARKING LOTS EACH NIGHT: No overnight parking will be allowed in MECA-managed parking lots. They will close 90 minutes after the last game of the day. Any vehicles left overnight will be towed at the owner’s expense.
- MAKE TIME: Due to security measures and limited parking availability, please allow extra time to find parking and your seats.
- NO SMOKING: TD Ameritrade Park Omaha is a smoke-free facility. Any person who refuses to comply with the policy shall be subject to ejection from the facility. Smoking areas are located outside all entry gates. Smokers must stay 20 feet away from the gate entrance. Electronic or vapor cigarettes are also prohibited.
- TUNE IN: A temporary AM Radio station will be established to broadcast CWS info. The channel, at AM 1670, can be heard within three miles of the stadium.
Water bottles
CWS fans will be allowed to bring in water bottles, as long as they're empty.
"You can bring in an empty clear bottle, and we have filling stations for water all over the place," Dixon said. "(But) if you don’t need it, don’t bring it."
What about beach balls?
Beach balls are not permitted in the stands, but "it still happens, unfortunately," Dixon said.
"As long as they keep it reasonable, I don’t think anybody is going to say anything," he said. "But when it gets crazy — because it does detract from the game that’s being played, and the focus these athletes have on the game — so just use your common sense, please."