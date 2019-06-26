Bubba Starling Selected for Triple A All-Star Game

Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Bubba Starling has been selected to participate in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso, Texas. The game will be televised nationally on MLB Network starting at 8:00pm CT.

In 61 games with the Storm Chasers this year, Starling has hit .314 (69-220) with 30 runs, nine doubles, two triples, five homers and 28 RBI, adding nine steals in 12 attempts. He has also recorded eight outfield assists, which ranks tied for the third-most in the Pacific Coast League. Starling got off to a hot start in 2019, compiling a .371 average (33-89) along with nine runs, three doubles, two homers and 12 RBI.

This marks Starling’s first Triple-A All-Star selection, as well as his first Mid-Season All-Star honor. The 26-year-old previously earned Appalachian League Post-Season All-Star honors in 2012 while with the Burlington Royals.

In 199 career contests with the Storm Chasers, Starling has hit .253 (177-699), adding 84 runs, 33 doubles, three triples, 14 homers and 68 RBI, along with 16 steals. The outfielder was selected by the Royals as the fifth overall selection in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Gardner-Edgerton High School in Kansas.

