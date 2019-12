Iowa and Iowa State are headed to Bowl Games. The Hawkeyes will play in the Holiday Bowl, while the Cyclones will face Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa is set to play USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday / December 27th in San Diego. Kickoff is set for 7:00 (central time) on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State will take on Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday / December 28th in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 11:00AM in Orlando.