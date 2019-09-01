Big Red Colorado Natives Looking Forward to Saturday

Nebraska was lackluster on offense in their 35-21 victory over South Alabama.

The only two offensive touchdowns were one yard runs. With one game under their belt, the team is eager to get back to work this week as they prepare for one of their long time rivals.

The Huskers and Buffs signed a contract to play four games and renew their rivalry in 2013. Last year was the first meeting between the two teams in 8 years. Colorado beat Nebraska at Memorial Stadium 33-28. With the series moving to Boulder on Saturday, many players are excited to play in their home-state.