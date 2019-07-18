Big 10 Honors Adrian Martinez at Media Days

University of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of 10 players included on the 2019 preseason honors list released Thursday morning in advance of Big Ten Media Days.

A panel of conference media members selected 10 players – five from the East and West Divisions – as preseason nominations. Martinez, the only quarterback on the 10-player list, is the first Husker signal caller to earn a nod on the Big Ten preseason list since Taylor Martinez in 2013.

Martinez guides a prolific Husker attack and returns after a record-breaking 2018 campaign. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder set 11 school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. Martinez completed 224-of-347 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 629 yards and eight TDs on his way to All-Big Ten accolades.

Last season, Martinez ranked 12th nationally and led all freshmen nationally in total offense per game (295.1 ypg, a Nebraska record) while also setting school marks for 300-yard total offense (seven) and 400-yard total offense (three) games. He set freshman records for completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns (25) and ranked fourth nationally among all freshmen with 237.9 passing yards per game.

Martinez threw for a season-high 384 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin, while his best game of the year came against Minnesota, when he completed a school-record 86.2 percent of his passes (25-of-29) for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a season-high 125 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Martinez, along with seniors Khalil Davis and Mohamed Barry, are representing the Huskers at 2019 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago today and tomorrow. Fans can watch much of the action on BTN and online at BTN.com and on the Fox Sports app beginning at 11 a.m. today.

2019 Big Ten Players to Watch

EAST DIVISION

Joe Bachie, Sr., LB, Michigan State

Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE, Michigan State

J.K. Dobbins, Jr., RB, Ohio State

Chase Young, Jr., DE, Ohio State

Yetur Gross-Matos, Jr., DE, Penn State

WEST DIVISION

A.J. Epenesa, Jr., DE, Iowa

Adrian Martinez, So., QB, Nebraska

Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB, Northwestern

Rondale Moore, So., WR, Purdue

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB, Wisconsin

Nebraska Preseason Big Ten Honorees (2011-Present)

2019 – Adrian Martinez, QB

2018 - Stanley Morgan Jr., WR

2015 - Maliek Collins, DT

2015 - De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR

2014 - Ameer Abdullah, RB

2014 - Randy Gregory, DE

2013 - Taylor Martinez, QB

2012 - Rex Burkhead, RB

2011 - Jared Crick, DT

2011 - Lavonte David, LB