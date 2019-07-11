Alex Schaake Wins 4th Nebraska Amateur Title

Omaha's Alex Schaake won his 4th Nebraska Amateur Golf Championship on Friday at the Country Club of Lincoln. Schaake defeated Aurora's Caleb Badura in a seven-hole playoff. Schaake is getting ready for his senior season at the University of Iowa.

Schaake said: "Its awesome like I said I have not really passed anyone in history but just to get another fourth title under my belt is great I don't know whether I am going to be playing here next year or not to maybe go out on a high note is really great I turn pro before next year or not yeah this feels special Country club of Lincoln has always been a great place for golf had a lot of history here yeah I was very excited about today played out."