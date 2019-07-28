AP Honors Ross Jernstrom for Best Sportscast

Sports Director Ross Jernstrom received the 2019 Associated Press Great Plains Broadcast Award for “Best Sportscast”. The AP award covers TV stations in Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Ross's coverage of the 2018 NCAA Basketball Midwest Regional Final in Omaha between Kansas and Duke was honored as the "Best Sportscast".

This is the 14th time that the Associated Press has honored Ross with the "Best Sportscast" award in Nebraska and in the Central Plains Region.

Here is a link to all of the award winners:

http://discover.ap.org/contests/great-plains