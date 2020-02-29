A look at the 2020 state swimming championship winners

Today was the finals of the state swimming championships in Lincoln. Here's a look at some of the winners from the Omaha area including a new state record holder who broke her own record.

In the girls, 200 medley relay Isabella Pantano, Maddy Clark, Katie Foley, and Jojo Randby from Marian took home a win on the girl’s side of things.

Maddy Clark said, "We’ve been together, we've worked on it. Almost every practice it's kind of the focus for us."

And on the boy's side, it was Westside's Collin Davis, Caden Guzman, Thomas Lundeen, and Nate Germonprez winning the gold.

Nate Gremonprez said, "I mean, no one wants to lose. You really want to like help your team out and help the guys out because we've all been working so hard."

In the boys 200 freestyle, junior jay Daniel Perry won with a time of senior Sydney Cole won the girls 200 individual medley for Elkhorn south.

Westside’s Nate Germonprez won that event for the boys.

Girl’s 50-yard freestyle went to Jojo Randby from Marian. And the 100 butterfly also belonged to Marian and Isabella Pantano.

Isabella said, “I’ve been working on my turns a lot, especially these last couple of weeks and I haven't really swam the 100 flies a lot this season so I really was just focusing on those turns really specifically because I knew that was going to be the race winner."

Rush Clark won the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.74 seconds.

In the girls 100 freestyle Logan Kuene from Westside won with a time of 52.22.

Sydney Cole from Elkhorn-Elkhorn south won another gold in the 500-yard freestyle.

200 freestyle relay belonged to Marian with a time of 1:36.71 on the girl’s side and to Creighton Prep with a time of 1:25.56 on the boy’s side.

Isabella Pantano is now a three-time state champ in the 100 backstrokes and Creighton Prep's Rush Clark was hoping to break the state record in the event but he was still happy to win the gold.

Rush Clark said, "I think I could have gone a little faster but a win is a win you know? It's points for the team.”

After setting a new state record during prelims, Jojo Randby was even faster today and set a new record in the girl's 100 breaststrokes.

For the 7th consecutive year, Creighton Prep won the boys 400 freestyle relay.

Overall, Marian ended Lincoln Southwest’s streak to take the girl's point’s title with 426 points.

Westside was the boy’s runner up and 298 points.

For the 14th straight year and the 22nd time out of the last 26, Creighton Prep won the boys state swimming title.

