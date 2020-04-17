Westside's Avante Dickerson Commits to Minnesota

The top ranked high school football recruit in the state of Nebraska is headed to Minnesota. Westside junior Avante Dickerson announced his commitment to the Gophers on his Twitter account today.

Dickerson said:"Its has been a blessing a real good blessing, when I was probably little I never realized I would be at this point right now, it's a great feeling and any kid that would get Division 1 looks like me or any kid it would be just really good for them."

Dickerson was recruited by numerous Power 5 schools. He had narrowed his schools this winter to Ohio State, LSU, and Nebraska. But in March he had a virtual visit with the University of Minnesota.

Westside Head Coach Brett Froendt said: "I think its possibility to see him on Sundays to be honest with you, he has got skills, first of all he is very coachable, but he has just those skills of eye discipline, footwork, and hips, its a rare combination to see that in such a young man."

Dickerson was ranked by 247Sports as the 93rd best player and the 8th-best cornerback in the nation.