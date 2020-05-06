2020 Omaha Sports Commission Awards "The OSCA's"

The Omaha Sports Commission Awards gala called "The OSCA's" was scheduled for May 28th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been cancelled. The event will now be on a "virtual broadcast" to recognize the honorees.

Omaha Sports Commission President and Eexecutive Director Josh Todd said: "So last year's OSCA's was such a big success, we knew that we had to keep the momentum going, obviously it was impossible to get together in person with such a large gathering, but for us the show had to go on and the nominees and the Hall of Fame class, they all deserved to be honored, such a great year in Omaha for sports, and we are going to throw together our broadcast and make the best of it."