2019 Omaha College Hall of Fame Inductees

– Former Omaha legends Eddie Bane and Huston Street have been voted to the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019, adding to an incredible collection of players who have left their mark at the College World Series.

The pitching tandem will be formally honored at the 10th annual Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. The event will air live on ESPN2.

The Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 2013 by Chicago-based Intersport in conjunction with the Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby. The Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame is an entity that honors the best baseball players and coaches for their performances on the greatest stage in college baseball, The College World Series. The newest inductees were selected by a committee comprised of Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame members as well as members of the media.

Bane was an integral part of Arizona State’s starting rotation during the 1972 and 1973 College World Series in which the Sun Devils finished as the national runners-up. He made three starts over the course of two years in Omaha, throwing two complete game shutouts – against Oklahoma in a 1-0 victory in 1972 and against Minnesota in a 3-0 victory in 1973 – making him one of only three players to throw multiple complete-game shutouts in College World Series history. Bane was named to the College World Series Legends Team in 2010.

Over his career with the Sun Devils, Bane posted a 40-4 career record and a 1.64 ERA. He threw 27 complete games and 11 shutouts during his career, and owns the only perfect game in program history. He struck out a school-record 535 batters in 379.1 innings pitched. A two-time All-American, Bane was the 11th overall pick in the 1973 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins and went directly to the majors upon being selected. Currently, Bane is a scout in the Boston Red Sox organization, and was the scouting director for the Los Angeles Angels when the franchise drafted Mike Trout in 2009. He is the fourth Sun Devil to be named to the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Street is the all-time College World Series leader in saves with five, and set the single-series record of four in 2002. He was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player as Texas claimed the national championship in 2002. Street and the Longhorns returned to the College World Series in 2003 and 2004, and he would finish his College World Series career with 10 all-time appearances. In his three trips to Omaha, Street surrendered just three earned runs in 16.2 innings pitched, good for a 1.62 ERA. In 2010, he was named to the College World Series Legends Team.

A three-time All-American, Street finished his Texas career with a school-record 41 saves to go along with a 1.31 ERA, which ranks second in Texas history. He was selected with the 40th pick in the 2004 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, and quickly made his mark on the major league level by winning the 2005 AL Rookie of the Year award. He played 13 seasons in the major leagues, amassing 324 career saves, and was a two-time All-Star. Street is the sixth Longhorn to be named to the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame.

With a Hall that boasts many of the game’s most-recognizable names, including an inaugural Class of coaches Rod Dedeaux and Augie Garrido, and players Bob Horner, Brooks Kieschnick, Robin Ventura and Dave Winfield, the induction of All-Americans Bane and Street add to an accomplished list of recent inductees. Former college stars Terry Francona, Nomar Garciaparra, Pat Burrell and Fred Lynn have each been honored in recent years.