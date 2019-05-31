The nation's number one team UCLA beat the Omaha Mavericks 5-2 in the opening round of the NCAA Regional in Los Angeles.
Omaha took the lead in the 4th inning, when Breyden Eckhout hit a solo homer to take the lead 1-0. But the Bruins answered with 3 runs in the 5th inning and went on to win it.
Omaha pitcher Payton Kinney tossed 6 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 5 runs. Kinney also had 8 strikeouts.
The Mavs will face Baylor in an elimination game on Saturday.
#1 UCLA Beats Omaha 5-2 in NCAA Regional
