Omaha man turns himself facing 2nd-degree murder charges in northeast Omaha shooting

An Omaha man who turned himself over to authorities Thursday was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder in connection to a shooting last week, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Lamar Mitchell, 21, is also accused of the use of a weapon to commit a felony. He turned himself in at OPD headquarters.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 28th and Spencer Streets on April 4 at 7:53 p.m.

Police found Michael Wilson, 38, with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center where he died.

Mitchell’s first appearance in court has not been scheduled according to records as of Thursday afternoon.