Metro agencies team up to serve domestic violence warrants

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police Department are teaming up to get people with domestic violence warrants off the streets.

It’s all part of an initiative this month as part of Domestic Violence awareness month.

Deputies went to a number of homes today to serve warrants and rounded up those they arrested at a number of locations to be transported to the County Jail.

There have been four teams out Tuesday morning attempting to serve 40 warrants and so far, seven people have been taken into custody.

Law enforcement officers will be out throughout the day serving the warrants.

