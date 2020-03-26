Boys Town hotline sees rise in anxiety through COVID-19 related calls

More people are suffering from frustration and anxiety because of COVID-19 and are seeking help, according to experts at the Boys Town National Hotline.

The organization said in a statement issued Thursday the number of calls that mentioned the coronavirus a few weeks ago was only a couple times per day -- now the hotline gets 40 to 50 calls about it a day.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Capt. Wayne Hudson stated in just one week, they've found a 50 percent increase in domestic violence calls.

Boys Town and trained counselors are available to help those across the country.

Boys Town National Hotline's number is 800-448-3000.