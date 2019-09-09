Zoo's new Snow Leopards prepare to meet the public

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be showing off its two new Snow Leopard cubs on Tuesday. The male and female zoo additions were born on May 22nd and the zoo says they're now ready to meet the media.

They'll mug for the cameras at 10 a.m. while being weighed.

Mom and cubs are not currently available for viewing. The zoo hopes to have them available to the public in the near future. At one month old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds. The cubs do not have names at this time. They will be named at the Zoo’s biennial fundraiser, Zoofari, on September 13.

The cubs’ parents are Rosemary and Pasha. Rosemary is 5 years old, weighs approximately 78 pounds, and has lived at the Zoo since 2015. Pasha is 10 years old, weighs approximately 106 pounds, and arrived at the Zoo in 2012. Dad can currently be seen by guests in the Asian Highlands exhibit. This pair also had a cub named Victoria in 2017. Victoria went to live at the Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek, Michigan, earlier this month.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. There are only an estimated 2,700 - 3,300 Snow leopards left in the world.