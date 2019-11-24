Zoo renovation adding waves to Scott Aquarium entrance

To hear the zoo crew tell it, construction teams, "are making waves over at the Scott Aquarium."

That's a good thing - part of the latest renovation work in progress at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The Aquarium is the zoo's version of beachfront property and that sort of turf is a prime candidate for some Poseidon-style accents.

According to the blueprint for the deep blue add-ons, eight ginormous waves will "engulf" the new entrances to the exhibit and the Scott Aquarium Conference Center. You can shoot the curl without getting wet.

Most of the waves are currently four-piece puzzles that need to be fused together just so - so they wind up more wave-like that piece-like. The chunks vary in size and weight and once the mash-up is solved they'll arch over the entryway awaiting zoogoer "oohs" and "ahhs."

According to the Zoo's website, "brushed stainless steel will simulate waves in the ocean and cut metal panels will replicate coral. Lighting and sound will make the area come alive..."

But there's work to be done. The job is scheduled for completion in what Team Zoo describes as spring/summer of 2020. The website defines that as May but the ocean's full of mysteries so stay tuned.