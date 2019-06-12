Zoo hosting educational clean-up event at Lake Zorinsky on Saturday

The zoo is asking Omaha residents to join them Saturday afternoon at Lake Zorinsky to help clean up the watershed — and learn a bit about the environment there while they're at it.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium along with Diventures and Keep Omaha Beautiful are hosting a clean-up event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the lake. There is no registration; volunteers are asked to simply meet up at the Zorinsky Lake Boat Ramp at noon.

According to a press release from the zoo, attendees will be helping the zoo with its cleanup initiative.

"By joining the Zoo in its cleanup initiative, attendees will be making the local watershed a cleaner place, ultimately enhancing our community’s ecosystem," the release states.

Zoo staff will be on hand throughout the event to teach volunteers about the freshwater ecosystem and offer easy ways they can install similar environments in their backyards. Participants can also learn how to identify the local wildlife, understand lake chemistry, and observe macroinvertebrates.