Zoo honors its one-millionth visitor in the 2019 season

Sylvia Colon is one in a million. Specifically, she's the very last one in this particular million - thus making her the one-millionth visitor at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for the 2019 season.

That's cause to celebrate.

Sylvia entered zoo grounds at 2:18 p.m. Saturday in the company of 3-year-old Elian.

As the zoo's special guest, the Council Bluffs woman was greeted by the Animal Ambassadors and she received a complimentary membership.

And along with that membership she was also presented with a gift basket, ride tickets and tickets to the Lozier Giant Screen Theater.