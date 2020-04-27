Zipline offers beer to furloughed bar employees, Papillion restaurant remains closed

Brewery offers free beer to furloughed restaurant employees

Zipline Brewing Co. has decided in a proclamation style that every Wednesday in May will be "Workforce Wednesday" to honor the restaurant industry.

All-day on Wednesdays the Brewery is offering furloughed members in the bar and restaurant industry a free growler fill of whatever beer they have on tap on that day.

The proclamation says that the beer must be consumed off the premises and will only be available with a purchase of a growler container.

Papillion restaurant decides to wait to open

Ming's Restaurant in Papillion has announced that they will not be opening on May 4th, as the state has allowed.

A Facebook post from the establishment reads in part, "We personally do not believe these will be enough to keep you, our loyal customers, and our employees safe for the time being. As much as we would love to see you all have to opportunity to actually sit down and enjoy your meal... but with the size of our building and timing of these new guidelines... we simply believe it is too soon."

They will continue with take-out orders only.

