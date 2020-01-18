Zegarowski hits go-ahead three as Creighton beats Providence

After not starting the game due to an illness, Creighton's leading scorer, Marcus Zegarowski, drained a three pointer with 2.7 seconds left to seal a 78-74 win over Providence on Saturday.

Denzel Mahoney, who was celebrating his birthday, got the start in Zegarowski's place.

Mahoney forced a jump ball with 10.8 seconds left that gave the Bluejays the ball and allowed them to take the lead.

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Jays with 24 points. Mitch Ballock scored 17.

Creighton is now 14-5 overall.