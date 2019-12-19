Zavier Betts to sign with Huskers Friday

Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts is expected to sign Friday morning to continue his football career with Nebraska, according to Bellevue Head Coach Michael Huffman.

Betts, a four-star recruit, committed to Big Red back in April but had to get his grades up before he could officially sign.

He's ranked as one of the top receivers in the country and helped the Thunderbirds win the Class A state title this past season.

A signing ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the school's auditorium.