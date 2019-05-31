Z Files: Some criminals make it easy

He almost got away with it

We begin at a familiar spot: the Kohls at 72nd and Dodge.

Sergio Tello was getting ready for the summer by picking out some swim trunks. According to the police report, he took three into the dressing room, but he only walked out with two in hand.

The other was already around his waist.

He ditched the other two back on the rack and proceeded to the check-out line to buy some other items.

When he got to his car, he realized he was double-charged. So he went back into the store to dispute the charge — still wearing the swim trunks.

Store management was already on-to Tello: They called the cops. He was cited for shoplifting.

Not tire-d of crime

The Omaha Police Department killed two birds with one stone Thursday morning when they found a man stealing tires near 51st and NW Radial Highway.

An OPD officer tweeted out: “2:30 a.m. is not the best time to 'shop' for tires, especially if you have warrants."

Ofcr Fisher saw a suspicious male going through tires at a closed business near 51/NW Radial at 2:30 am. Ofcr Blandford assisted. Suspect had warrants out of IA. 2:30 am is not the best time to "shop" for tires, especially if you have warrants. #OPD pic.twitter.com/vGJeI0IeQa — Ofc. Joe Nickerson (@OPDOfcNickerson) May 30, 2019

Those warrants are in Iowa.

Dennis Morlan is now sitting behind bars in Douglas County waiting to appear before a judge.