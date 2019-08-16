Z Files: Police cars aren't good hiding places; utility workers see too much

Short trip to jail

If one were to do drugs or wanted to commit a crime, this is the last place I’d do it: at OPD’s southeast precinct.

But in the early hours of Aug. 8, an officer heard a noise.

You would think there’s no way for someone to get beyond their fence. But Omaha Police Officer Spainhower said he bent over and found Nicole Whiteeagle under one of the cruisers.

According to the police report, officers also found a glass meth pipe in her purse.

Whiteeagle served one day in jail for the trespassing charge, and the possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dropped.

Cheeky MUD visit

Two MUD employees showed up at a home for a seemingly routine appointment; but when the homeowner answered the door, it was anything but routine.

Matthew Citta allegedly opened the door naked, in his birthday suit, wearing nothing but a belligerent grin. It was 2 p.m.

The MUD employees didn’t feel safe, so they offered to reschedule.

Citta didn’t like that. He threw a trash can at the pair yelling: “The next time you come back, I’m gonna (expletive) you up.”

Officers said they later found Citta heavily intoxicated. He was booked for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.