Your guide to holiday recycling: no to tissue paper, yes to boxes

With the holidays right around the corner, odds are you're receiving boxes full of gifts you ordered online and painstakingly wrapping them with pretty paper and ribbons to place under the tree.

But come next week those gifts will be out of their boxes, their wrapping paper crumpled up and tossed aside.

You may be tempted to take all those boxes and wrappings and throw them in the recycling bin, thinking it'll help keep Lincoln green.

"But that's a no, no on your bows, on your tinsel and your tape," Willa DiConstanzo, waste diversion coordinator for the City of Lincoln said.

DiConstanzo said those things might look pretty under the Christmas tree but they're a no-go when it comes to recycling.

"Contamination is a big problem nationwide," she said.

City officials said while you may have good intentions when throwing things like this into the bin, it not only hinders recycling efforts, but ends up costing the city, and recycling centers money.

"So your moral good you're feeling like you're doing can turn into a bad at the back end," DiConstanzo said.

Other items that can't be recycled are plastic or glittery wrapping papers and gift bags, styrofoam and plastic packing materials, clothes hangers and some other plastics.

You can recycle plastic grocery bags and other thin plastics at grocery store receptacles.

DiConstanzo said keep it simple.

"Recycle the things you've always heard about recycling," she said.

You can recycle cardboard boxes, office paper or newspapers and some food and drink containers.

Just make sure the boxes and broken down and your containers are clean.

If you aren't sure whether or not someone can be recycled, call the city's hotline at 402-441-8215, or when it doubt- throw it out.

Learn more "https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/ltu/solid-waste/pdf/guide.pdf?19"