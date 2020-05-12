Younger poll workers volunteer for Nebraska's primary election

Voters in some areas of Douglas County did see a few younger poll workers when they cast their vote in-person today.

A slow but steady stream of voters at the Brown Park Pavillion in South Omaha around 12:30 p.m.

Douglas County election

Jessica Mujica is one of the young poll workers here.

“I pretty much got drafted to do this and this is my second time doing it, but it also has been a great experience. Kinda seeing how the process works and it also gets me kind of involved in the community,” Mujica said.

Jessica became a U.S. citizen two years ago. She enjoys working in this South Omaha precinct where there are Spanish speaking voters.

“I’m a Spanish speaker as well, so when I get a Spanish speaker coming in, I get to help them out and makes me feel good -- helping them especially when they don’t understand something or they have questions,” she said.

For Jenny Vankat this is her first year working at the polls. She thought she would come in and help out.

“I volunteered this year because I heard that there was a need for more poll workers and with the coronavirus -- you know some of the workers who are often retired age -- they are suggesting they stay home and the younger generation step-up,” Vankat said.

Jessica and Jenni believe more people should get involved in helping out with our elections.

“I’m learning a lot about the democratic process just in voting and how the systems in place help us to do it right, and I think it’s been a great learning experience,” Vankat said.

