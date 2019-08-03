Young people work to rebuild North Omaha

From helping organize Native Omaha Days to building collaborative spaces to help artists grow, young people from North Omaha said it's their duty to bring energy back to the area.

"When I opened up my shop I thought I was just selling cloths. I didn't understand the significance of being a young black business owner in my community," Shanelle Shelton, creator of minorities about business said.

Shelton said she's dedicated to growing what she calls the black dollar, and helping others learn how to start businesses of their own. Part of their mission is having people move into previously boarded-up buildings.

One entrepreneur doing just that is Marcey Yates. The musician opened Culxr House, a space where artists and musicians can grow their craft.

"They crave entrepreneurship and they want to take things in their hands, but they want ownership too. You can't go take ownership of another community, you have to take it of your own," Yates said.

But the growth of the area might not be recognized if it weren't for people like Dawaune Hayes, creator of Noise.

"The goal is to find a way to talk about all the changes ion development and new things that are happening in the city in as many ways as possible," Hayes said.

Noise is a multi-platform news organization telling people in North Omaha about the change happening in their part of the city.

"Information, if you don't have it you can't make informed decisions. So getting information in the hands of as many people as possible helps uplift a community," Hayes said.

All of them agreeing, its the passion of the next generation that is making North Omaha vibrant.

