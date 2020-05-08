Young adults may face problems heading into the workforce amid COVID-19

Record unemployment across the country, could spell trouble for youngsters looking for summer jobs this year.

Officials with the Heartland Workforce Solutions Youth Program are helping youth with their education and career planning goals, and they say right now finding a summer job could be tough.

The presence of COVID-19 has changed our day to day lives. It also has limited opportunities for our youth to make money over the summer.

“The jobs that we normally would see pretty readily like the zoo and a lot of jobs with the city parks and things like that are not available or course right now until they start opening up, of course, the decrease in hospitality and things like that hurt us,” said Amber Olson with Heartland Workforce Solutions.

Young adults looking for careers might have a better chance to find work, but workforce officials say that it could take some time.

“We’re looking at the trades, we’re looking at careers where we can put them that will supplement their career goals, and we’re working on it. But they’re not as plentiful as maybe last summer because of the virus,” said Olson.

Workforce officials say the virus has many young people concerned about working and being exposed to crowds of people.

“We’re dealing with some mental health concerns with kids that have expressed to us their fears so they don’t want to go to work,” said Olson.

Heartland Workforce Solutions Youth Program helps youth ages 14 through 24 in Douglas, Sarpy, and Washington counties.

