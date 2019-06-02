Google resolves ‘congestion issue’ affecting YouTube, Gmail

Google has resolved the outages on its services that use its Cloud platform.

Those services include YouTube, Gmail, Discord, Snapchat, Nest and others. Google referred to it as a “congestion issue” that was fixed around 4 p.m. PT.

It mostly affected users on the east coast, but DownDetector shows outages Los Angeles, San Francisco and in parts of Europe as well.

“We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a detailed report of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation," Google said in a statement.

