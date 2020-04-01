You can’t unsee Jack Black’s TikTok video, but why would you want to?

Actor Jack Black has a cure for the quarantine blues.

Take a look at his TikTok debut. It’s a shirtless, flamboyant backyard boogie.

The 50-year-old's unhinged, freestyle performance appears to have been shot at his home.

His “Quarantine Dance” features high kicks, spins, and even a dodgy attempt at the “Russian Doll Dance” from “The Nutcracker.”

He may not win any technical awards, but the popular vote is in.

His video has already been viewed millions of times.

