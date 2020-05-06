‘Yarn bomber’ shares message of hope during COVID-19 crisis

A town in California has been swamped with messages from a self-described “yarn bomber.”

A self-described "yarn bomber" knitted messages of support for her California community amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: KESQ/CNN)

But this “bomber” only wants to knit up messages of support as her community deals with the coronavirus crisis.

Stephanie Buriel is used to putting out messages with yarn throughout Desert Hot Springs.

"I’m just spreading a message of love,” Buriel said. “Love yourself, love others."

Buriel now wants her knitted messages to spread encouragement through her community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because basically we’re all going through the same thing,” she said.

“We’re all experiencing the same things at home, or we’ve been laid off, or we have the kids at home all day. I mean, whatever it is, we’re all going through the same thing, and so I thought it was an important message to send to the community."

She has eight signs out now, three of them inspired by the pandemic, and all of them up in areas where she was granted permission.

"I have one that says, 'Kiss this virus goodbye,' because I feel like we should all be doing our part to get rid of this thing, or at least see it through until they get a vaccine," she said.

Each sign generally takes 40 to 50 hours to make. Buriel made five designs in April with her extra time after stay-at-home orders were issued, and she plans to make four in May.

Buriel hopes the signs send a simple message to the community: "Somebody out there is thinking about you, you know, and wants to encourage you."

Copyright 2020 KESQ via CNN. All rights reserved.