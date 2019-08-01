Yale Park Apartments resurfacing one unit at a time

The owner of the Yale Park Apartments is one step closer to getting fully up and running again. It's been almost a year since the city shut the complex down after finding thousands of code violations.

On Thursday, Kay Anderson appeared before the city's Property Maintenance Appeals Board, where he asked for and received more time to get his rental units up to par.

Last September, after evacuating nearly 100 refugee families from the complex, the city gave Anderson a matter of months to make fixes and bring all 100 rental units up to code.

When Anderson failed to get the fixes done he made his case for more time. The city granted the request. He now has 23 of his 100 units repaired and rented out and is working to get the remaining units fixed.

Meanwhile, the city continues to pursue its criminal case against Anderson. He's scheduled to go on trial later this month facing 99 misdemeanor charges in connection to the code violations found at the apartments last fall.