Yale Park Apartments landlord makes final effort to get case thrown out

A controversial landlord is making a last moment effort to get the case against him thrown out.

In March, Kay Anderson pleaded not guilty to 99 misdemeanor charges. They were brought by the city of Omaha after finding thousands of code violations at his Yale Park apartment complex in September 2018.

At the time, the city evacuated 500 people from the apartments.

Court documents reveal several attempts underway by Anderson's attorney to get the case dropped, including that the statutes are vague and ambiguous.

The documents also reveal Anderson has been denied a jury trial which he requested in late April. In the Judge's decision, he states that Anderson didn't ask for a jury in the window of time he had to do so.

The trial is set to get underway in Douglas County Court on November 19.