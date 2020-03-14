YMCA modifies schedule to prevent coronavirus spread

The YMCA of Greater Omaha has announced that their branch hours will remain the same, with slight modifications to activities provided due to the coronavirus.

There will be a modified group fitness schedule released Tuesday morning, according to the release.

Youth sports practices and games will be delayed until April 6th at least. Swimming lessons, enrichment classes, tumbling, and dance will be canceled beginning March 16th. The upcoming spring session is canceled.

Credit will be issued for students already enrolled in these activities.

The YMCA is also canceling their School's Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out, along with reducing child watch hours that will be updated on Tuesday.