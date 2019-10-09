YES receives federal grants, Congressman Bacon releases statements

Youth Emergency Services announced that it received two $200,000 three-year federal grants from the Family and Youth Services Bureau from Runaway and Homeless Youth funding for both its Transitional Living Program and Maternity Group Home.

YES provides homeless youth with opportunities and resources for safe housing, job readiness, and life skill knowledge. The grants will be used to reach more youth, according to a release.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is on the appropriations committee that increased the funding for the Homeless Children and Youth Act, he released a statement.

“I am so pleased to hear the announcement that Youth Emergency Services will be awarded two key federal grants that will help facilitate their great work helping homeless youth in our community,” Congressman Bacon said. “This project involving the community and the government is truly representative of Nebraska’s spirit of humanity.”

