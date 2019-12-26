Wrong-way driver killed in crash near Lexington

A driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 near Lexington was killed when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle the morning of Christmas Eve.

The accident happened at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday approximately two miles east of Lexington.

Authorities said the 20-year-old wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at a Lexington hospital. The 50-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

A third vehicle involved had minor damage. It's not clear whether its driver was injured.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.