Wreaths Across America takes place Saturday to honor fallen soldiers before holidays

This weekend marks a solemn tradition where we remember and honor our nation's Veterans before the holidays.

Wreaths Across America takes place Saturday morning at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Volunteers will gather and place a wreath on the grave of every fallen hero and say their name.

Last year, 3,000 people took part.

Organizers are reminding the public to part at Werner Park, not the cemetery.

From there, you'll be shuttled to the National Cemetary.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and buses start at Werner Park at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

There is parking at the cemetery, but it's reserved for those with a handicapped parking tag.