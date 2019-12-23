Would-be crook jailed after returning to scene of near holdup

Authorities say a would-be robber is in jail after returning to the scene of a near holdup just as police were conducting an investigation of the big scene he'd allegedly caused at Big Jim's while failing to rob the place.

Officers were called to the convenience store near 30th and Ames Avenue around 7:30 Sunday night where employees described the fracas.

They recounted how a man had come into the store, pushed customers out of the way and then reached into the cashier window trying to take money. It didn't work.

The diligent interloper then got into a struggle with employees. That didn't work either. He left without any money.

Officers arrived and were going about their investigation when the man identified as the offender returned to the store. He was arrested.

Kimani Houston, 28, was booked at Douglas County Corrections for Attempted Robbery.