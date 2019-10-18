Workers trying to put to rest immigrant fears about the 2020 census

Abbie Kretz is the lead organizer at the Heartland Workers Center; she’s spending a lot of time talking with immigrants about the 2020 census.

“It's going to be a lot of consistent education to counteract the fear that's been placed,” said Kretz.

It will look a lot like voter education, with door-knocking, multi-lingual social media messaging, and public events, all aimed at helping immigrants count.

“We're making sure people are at least aware of it and then with that, we're also making sure that with that, how we're getting the right information that the citizenship question will not be on the census,” said Kretz.

Earlier this week Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts drove home the importance of having an accurate headcount.

“The census impacts so much of what we do, whether it's political, government or business,” said Governor Ricketts. Noting the impact it has on a number of Congressional seats the state gets and funds for everything from roads and Medicaid.

“And that's why it's so important that we have an accurate census,” said Governor Ricketts.

There's really no way of knowing exactly what the impact will be on Nebraska if its immigrant population shies away from the taking the census, but these organizations are hoping the state doesn't have to find out.

“It's probably going to be a lot of reminders with folks, that no you still need to be counted . . . people are smart, we just need to get the right information to people,” said Kretz.

