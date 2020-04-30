Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments

ATLANTA (AP) - Some of the millions of American workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to face a tough choice - return to work and risk infection, or stay home and risk losing unemployment payments.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

But many workers are uneasy in states where governors are allowing businesses to reopen.

Tyler Price is wrestling with his fear of getting sick after the 26-year-old was called back to his job at a steakhouse in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.