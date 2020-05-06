Worker's family speaks out against lack of COVID-19 disclosure requirements

As more and more Nebraskans return to work amid the pandemic, 6 News has been receiving a lot of phone calls and emails from viewers worried they might be exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.

“My husband works in an industrial factory, and he was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid over the weekend and he was never notified by employers,” said one concerned wife, who chose to remain anonymous.

Unlike Iowa, the state of Nebraska does not require companies to report outbreaks of COVID-19.

“We at the state have a policy that we’re not disclosing that on a company to company basis,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at a daily briefing Wednesday. “My suggestion is if you are employed someplace and you are concerned about it you should contact your employer.”

Meanwhile, experts at Nebraska Medicine said the more information the better.

“it’s as helpful as possible to be forthcoming with data that can be of public health importance,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Nebraska Medicine.

With cases of COVID-19 still on the rise, the doctor warns now is not the time for anyone to let their guard down.

"I think that employers should be very, very transparent with the data and very forthcoming with the efforts they’re are taking to protect the health of their employees,” said Dr. Rupp.

Governor Ricketts cites privacy laws as one of the primary reasons for not requiring companies to disclose information; not an entirely satisfying answer for those on the ground.

“I’m not asking for a list of who got tested, but at least to give a heads up to the other employees to keep their families safe and that was not the case with my husband,” said the concerned wife.

In Iowa, the state is requiring companies to publicly disclose cases of COVID-19 when 10 percent of a workforce is absent because of the virus.

