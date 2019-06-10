Workers at metro ethanol plant prepare for visit from the president

Workers at an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs are preparing for a visit from President Trump Tuesday.

The president will take a tour of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy.

Less than two weeks ago, the president cleared the way for allowing year-round sale of E15.

Still up in the air: an answer to increased Chinese tariffs affecting local farmers.

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy’s CEO Mike Jerke said, “Anytime we have trade issues or anything that impact the flow of trade back and forth, it is difficult, not just for farmers and the commodities they produce but for industries such as ours."

SIRE produces more than 110 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol per year. It will be President Trump's first visit to an ethanol plant as the president.