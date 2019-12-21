Worker killed in Lincoln construction accident

A construction worker was killed in an accident at Lincoln's Que Place parking garage near 11th and Q on Friday.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the worker had been assembling metal forms for a wall when the form fell on top of him.

The garage is right next to Lied Place Residences now under construction. Hausmann Construction broke ground on that 20-story building in September. It was not specified whether the man killed worked for Hausmann or a subcontractor.

The victim was not immediately identified.