Worker injured at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb (KSNB) One worker was injured in an accident Friday morning on the state fairgrounds in Grand Island.

State Fair officials confirmed that an employee of a company contracted to clean the animal buildings was struck by a skid loader. State Fair and Grand Island Fire Department officials confirmed that the accident happened around 7:30 Friday morning.

The GIFD told Local4 that the employee was a male and was transported to CHI Health St. Francis hospital in Grand Island.

Officials did not identify the victim or the nature of his injuries. His condition is unknown.

