Authorities are looking for a work release escapee.

Tee Cheramie, 35, was serving time for failing to properly register as a sex offender in Gage County. He didn’t notify officials of his new address.

Cheramie was at the Community Corrections facility in Omaha where he was apparently given the opportunity for work release.

He disappeared on Sunday.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911.