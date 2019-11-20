Work crews lining the streets of Omaha with toilet paper — on purpose

There's a lot of toilet paper lining the streets of Omaha. It's there to keep traffic moving.

Work crews from Midwest Coating out of Modale, Iowa, are filling cracks in the pavement. Then, they're applying toilet paper.

"We use the toilet paper as a blotter material in a moving operation so we're able to keep traffic going without putting up a closure," said Angel Nies with Midwest Coating.

Some may have thought it was the handy work of pranksters, but it actually is serving a purpose.

Without toilet paper, the work crews would have to shut down the street while the workers complete their work.