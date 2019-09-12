Women's financial literacy conference to come to Omaha

A conference targeted at women getting their finances on track is coming to Omaha and it’s the first time the National Women’s Financial Literacy Conference is headed to Nebraska.

The free conference held on November, 1, will be at the Embassy Suites in La Vista and is open to women of all ages looking to get prepared.

“Women that may be on the millennial side who may not be married yet and are trying to figure out, you know, do I need to buy life insurance, how do I start preparing for retirement now, do I really need to prepare for retirement now and then we have the seniors who are getting close to retirement that may say I need somebody to help me look at my 401K, Social Security,” said Derek Kreifels, President of the State Financial Officers Foundation.

Nebraska State treasurer John Murante says financial education is more important than ever for Nebraskans.

You can still register for the event at the Smart Women Smart Money website.

